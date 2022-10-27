EVSC school board candidates address issues as 2022 election nears

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four of the seven seats on the EVSC school board are on the ballot in November, and there is intrigue surrounding the open at-large seat.

Each candidate has ties to Evansville and Vanderburgh County, and they all care deeply about the future of education. What separates them is their vision of what the future looks like. All five hope to bring new ideas and perspectives to the board.

Former school board president Jeff Worthington served on the board for eight years before losing his seat in 2020. His top priority today is school safety.

“You’re never gonna be able to fortify a school, and I can never guarantee you that a school shooting is not gonna happen in your school,” Worthington said. “With the training we do, we can minimize the casualties, that’s all we can hope for.”

He says under his leadership, your children will be as safe as they can be. Worthington says he can be the bridge between teachers’ unions and the board. He’s endorsed by the Evansville Teachers Association, along with another candidate, Melissa Moore.

Moore has never held a seat on the school board, but finished second in 2018.

“My platform is transparency, accountability and responsibility. Just those three words, I do believe they have a very strong tie to what we are needing in our system,” Moore said. “I do feel in some areas it is lacking, could there be some improvement? Absolutely, and so of course, that is why I am running.”

Moore and her three children are all products of the EVSC, and she feels that will help her in understanding the system.

John Geary II has seen education transform his life. He dropped out of high school. But then when his son started school, he was inspired to get his GED, then his associate degree, bachelor’s degree and soon his master’s degree. His innovative ideas are unique to other candidates.

“I would like to see a further advancement in virtual reality curriculum,” Geary II said. “Another aspect I’d like to see is advancement in our school bus transportation. My main other objective is just to listen to the students, teachers and parents.”

Geary II says he wants to empower others to embrace and benefit from education like he has.

Carolyn Gallagher says she took an interest in the school board after hearing about the way schools were operating from her granddaughter. She felt when she tried to share her concerns with the board, the current process put up red tape and made it hard for her voice to be heard.

“I feel like you should be able to bring any concern before the school board, not just what is on their agenda,” Gallagher said. “And you should have more than just two minutes to ask a question.”

She wants the EVSC to focus more on core subjects, and produce patriots, not activists.

Ken Colbert joined the race because he says that’s what God wanted him to do. He’s taken up issues with activism and equity within the schools, as well as Reitz High School’s gender identity club.

“The school board needs someone with business acumen and previous experience that can correct some of these problems that in my mind are very glaring,” Colbert said.

He says he wants to expose EVSC officials for what they are hiding, while adding transparency.

All five candidates are looking to fill the at-large seat, previously held by David Hollingsworth, who is now running for the District 2 seat.

Each candidate is running on a specific platform of changes they would like to make.

Our Jordan Yaney asked each candidate about potential curriculum changes, and about the EVSC’s low test scores.

He will have a full report tonight on 14 News at 10 p.m.

