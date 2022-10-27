Birthday Club
Evansville Parks Dept. holding 2nd open house for plan feedback

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is holding a second open house to hear feedback on their master plan.

It’s Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

Officials are updating the five year plan and are listening to find out what programs and other things people would like to see.

[Previous: Community gives input for Evansville Parks master plan]

For those who can not attend the open house, feedback can also be submitted through an online survey.

For more information and input opportunities, you can visit the project website at evansvilleparksplan.com.

