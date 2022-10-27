Día De Los Muertos celebration happening this weekend in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend, the Día De Los Muertos celebration returns to Henderson’s Central Park.

That translates to Day of the Dead.

The Mexican holiday originated thousands of years ago and celebrates the lives of those who have passed on through food, drink, and celebration.

The celebration in Henderson is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a live mariachi band, mask and sugar skull decorating, and a candlelight parade.

