Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Beaver Dam nursing home residents toilet paper mayor’s yard for Halloween prank
Beaver Dam nursing home residents toilet paper mayor’s yard for Halloween prank
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Honor Flight veterans attend meet and greet in Evansville
Honor Flight veterans attend meet and greet in Evansville
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington,...
US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid