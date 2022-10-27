Cool and sunny today, more rain possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies overhead this morning, but there are some areas of patchy fog out there. It is not a widespread issue but just something to look out for on your morning drive. We are off to a chilly start with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 30s to near 40°.

Once the sun rises, any fog will burn away, and our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s and through the 40s, reaching the mid to upper 50s by about lunchtime before topping out in the low 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine!

Some clouds will roll through the Tri-State overnight, but we are not expecting any rain. Temperatures will fall back into the low 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday will be a nice, autumn day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday as a low pressure system moves toward our region from the southwest. Despite the clouds, Saturday will be rather pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain returns overnight Saturday night, and scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day Sunday as that low pressure system tracks straight through the Tri-State. Some of that rain will linger into Halloween, mainly during the morning hours, and will taper off Monday afternoon and evening. Hopefully, the rain will clear just in time for trick-or-treating, but at this point, I cannot make any guarantees. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s both Sunday and Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Right now, it looks like most of the Tri-State will pick up around 0.5-0.75″ of rain from this system. The heavier rain will stay to our south-southwest. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

The first couple days of November look nice with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.