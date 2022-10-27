Birthday Club
City leaders host discussion on domestic violence in Henderson

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson organizations and law enforcement held a roundtable discussion on Wednesday about the rising cases of domestic violence in their community.

Within the past year, the city of Henderson has reported over 1,300 domestic violence issues. The Chloe Randolph Organization, Henderson Police Department and other legal representatives sat down to come up with solutions to address this concern.

Organization leaders say having these discussions will help better understand a victim of domestic violence and safely remove them from that environment.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney encourages anyone who’s in an abusive relationship to reach out for help.

“If you know someone, a family member, a friend who you think is struggling, give us a call,” Chief McKinney said. “Let us try to get you in touch with the people who can walk you through that situation and hopefully help. The bottom line is we don’t want victims to be trapped and we don’t want it to escalate, as sometimes it does.”

Henderson officials plan to meet on a regular basis to stay updated on statistics and encourage victims to come forward about their abuse.

