Carmi White County Bulldogs hope to have an electric Sunrise School Spirit

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Friday, we take the Sunrise School Spirit challenge to Carmi White County.

The Bulldogs tell us they are ready.

This will be the third time we visited the school.

Last time we were there, the power went out, but the kids made the best of it!

So far this season, Hopkins County Central is in first place, meaning they’ve raised the most food for the community. Princeton is in second place.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.