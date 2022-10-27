Birthday Club
Carmi White County Bulldogs hope to have an electric Sunrise School Spirit

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Friday, we take the Sunrise School Spirit challenge to Carmi White County.

The Bulldogs tell us they are ready.

This will be the third time we visited the school.

Last time we were there, the power went out, but the kids made the best of it!

So far this season, Hopkins County Central is in first place, meaning they’ve raised the most food for the community. Princeton is in second place.

