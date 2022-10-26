Birthday Club
USI officer and first responders deliver baby on side of road

(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana are giving a shout out to one of their public safety officials, as well as other area first responders, after they say a baby was delivered on the side of the road.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. near eastbound Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.

Officials say a pregnant mom from Illinois was trying to the hospital, but had to pull into a parking lot and call for help.

They say USI First Shift Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock responded, as well as Vanderburgh County Deputies, and Perry Township Firefighters.

Officials say it was clear the baby was not waiting, and he was delivered before medical professionals arrived and took over.

“It’s not often as an EMT that I see life begin in this world—usually it’s the end of a person’s life I see,” says Hancock. “When I get to have these moments like today, I relish how much I love my job. I have been an EMT for 14 years and have been involved with various deliveries, but this is my first solo delivery, and I am grateful it went smoothly with no complications for mom or baby. I am also proud of my staff for helping where needed at the scene.”

Officials say the new mother and baby boy are both reported to be doing well.

“USI Public Safety trains to provide security and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the USI campus community,” says Stephen Bequette, Director of USI Public Safety. “At 7:04 this morning, those services were needed off campus, and the result was a healthy baby being brought into the world. We are very proud of our officers who profoundly impact not only the campus community, but also adjacent areas when needed.”

