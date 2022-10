GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say US 41/440N just north of Patoka is be down to one lane.

They say there is a semi in the ditch and wreckers are pulling it out.

Drivers were asked around 6 a.m. to slow down and use caution in the area for the next few hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.