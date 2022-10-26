Sunny, cool finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State picked up around a half inch of rain on Tuesday. Sunny skies and cool temps will keep all the rainfall from drying up on Wednesday as highs climb into the mid 50s. Clear and cooler for Thursday morning with lows near 40. High temps on Thursday and Friday will rise into the low to middle 60s. Saturday kicks off the weekend with sunshine and temps in the low 70s. By Sunday, scattered showers will be possible with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered showers continue into Monday of next week. Highs will stay in the mid 60s and lows will sink to near 50.

