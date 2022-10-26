Birthday Club
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks in Owensboro

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Millions of dollars are about to be poured into Kentucky’s infrastructure.

Senator Mitch McConnell shared the news Wednesday in Owensboro.

He expressed his thanks to the House and Senate for passing the INFRA grant.

More than $17 million will be used to rehabilitate the Green River’s Rockport Railroad Bridge between Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties.

McConnell says this is critical in fixing many problem areas in the state.

“It’s extremely, extremely important not only for Ohio County but for this whole rail line going from Paducah to Louisville,” says McConnell. “I’m glad it was made possible by the bipartisan bill, but this particular project was chosen and it’s a great day to celebrate.”

He says the funds will be spent over the course of five years.

