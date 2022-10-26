Birthday Club
Renovations underway at League Stadium in Huntingburg

League Stadium in Huntingburg getting upgrades
League Stadium in Huntingburg getting upgrades(League Stadium's Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bit of baseball and Hollywood history is getting an upgrade.

We’re talking about League Stadium. That’s the stadium in Huntingburg that was also featured in the iconic movie A League of their Own.

The prep work is underway for new lower level stadium seating.

According to a social media post, the old seats are already out!

There’s no word on when this renovation will be complete.

The stadium is home to Southridge High School’s baseball team, and the Dubois County Bombers.

