Renovations underway at League Stadium in Huntingburg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bit of baseball and Hollywood history is getting an upgrade.

We’re talking about League Stadium. That’s the stadium in Huntingburg that was also featured in the iconic movie A League of their Own.

The prep work is underway for new lower level stadium seating.

According to a social media post, the old seats are already out!

There’s no word on when this renovation will be complete.

The stadium is home to Southridge High School’s baseball team, and the Dubois County Bombers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.