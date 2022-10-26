Birthday Club
Pike Central football advances to the sectional semifinal for only the second time

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a long time since Pike Central football made it past the first round of sectionals.

The Chargers’ 28-7 win over Washington was only the second time they have ever won a sectional game. The only other time was in 2002.

“It was a really big deal for our kids to get that win on Friday night,” head coach Kelly Brashear said. “We’ve won two out of our last three games. We continue to work and the kids have gotten better and better each week and we’re playing our best football right now. They finally drank the Kool-Aid, and they see the fruits of their labor now.”

The Chargers have never won a sectional championship in the football program’s history which dates back to 1974.

What made the win over Washington even sweeter was the Hatchets beat Pike Central 41-0 in week five of the regular season.

“I’ve worked my whole career for something like this and just to get the opportunity means everything to me,” senior Braden Howald said. " We really worked our butts off for this, so I’m proud to say that we created history there.”

Pike Central will host West Vigo in the sectional semifinals on Friday and 7 p.m. ET at Weathers Field.

