Memorial girls soccer heads to state in back-to-back seasons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls are the final soccer program left standing in southwest Indiana as the Lady Tigers gear up for their second straight trip to the state championship.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Memorial sophomore Myla Browning said. “We’re still working hard every day in practice. This year is a little bit different because we did win last year, there’s a lot on the line trying to get a two-time state championship, but we’re very excited and we are confident we can do this.”

The Tigers punched their ticket to state with a 2-0 win over Indianapolis Chatard. Goals from Browning and senior Avarie Zeller secured the shutout.

“When we got the first goal I think the girls kind of just relaxed and settled into their style of play,” Memorial head coach Angie Lensing said. “The girls deserve it, they’ve been working hard, they continue to work, and I just hope we can put one more game together and come home with a win.”

They head into the match 21-0-1 and are set to play against a team that’s never made it to state, Leo (18-4).

“We just have to believe in ourselves,” Zeller said. “As long as we believe in ourselves and play together I think we’ll be able to stay calm and play our game.”

The Tigers play Leo Friday at 7:15 p.m. CT at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

