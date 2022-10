HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road.

It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

