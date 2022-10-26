Birthday Club
Honor Flight preparations begin in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Preparations are being made for the next honor flight for veterans.

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana put a call out to the community to provide letters or pictures for veterans.

Schools, churches, and family members answered the call and wrote general and personal letters to those participating in the Honor Flight.

The mail that was received was then separated for each veterans and will be given to them on the return home much like the mail call in the military.

“A lot of these veterans did receive mail call but maybe not very much,” says the President of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Julie Holtz. “Or maybe they were in a place where they didn’t get mail call for months because they were in the field serving our country. So it’s another way for us to show our gratitude and our appreciation and our love for our veterans in our country.”

Honor Flight 13 is this Saturday and will include 86 veterans.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

