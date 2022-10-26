Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy.

HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city.

Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of 2014 program graduate, now serves on the board of directors for the organization.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership,” says Lawson.

Lawson is now the superintendent of Henderson County Schools. He says he wouldn’t be the leader he is today without being apart of HLI in 2014. Lawson says he carries the founders vision with him now.

“I want to honor the work of the founders and continue to work together like we’re suppose to as Henderson leaders to help move,” says Lawson. “Not only where I work in education but to help move forward every sector here again so that it’s a place where people want to raise their families.”

HLI will be accepting its next group of leaders soon, and Lawson says if you have a heart for the community, you should apply

“It is absolutely not about what you have to offer,” says Lawson. “Its about you wanting to make Henderson the best possible place you can make it and about a willingness to learn and collaborate.”

Click here to access the 2023 Henderson Leadership Initiative application. HLI applications deadline is November 18, 2022.

