Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.(martellostudio/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (CNN) – A former nurse in North Carolina is facing murder charges over the death of two patients.

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.

A third patient survived after receiving a near-fatal dose. Hayes is facing one count of attempted murder for that case.

The deaths and near-death occurred between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Denise Potter, the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the hospital immediately notified police when staff discovered what was happening.

“As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Potter said.

Investigators say Hayes was a “rogue nurse” who had no prior relationship with the patients.

No motive has been revealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe
10/26 Neighborhood Watch
10/26 Neighborhood Watch
Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act
Biden to visit upstate New York, tout investment in computer chip plant
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks in Owensboro
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks in Owensboro