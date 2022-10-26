Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout.

Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area.

Gerst Haus has been a staple of Franklin Street for 22 years, but even long-standing restaurants aren’t immune to the squeeze businesses across the country have been facing.

Paul Ankenbrand, the general manager at Gerst Haus, has been there since the beginning.

He started soon after the restaurant opened its doors, and he’s on his 22nd year.

He says the issues they’re facing now, however, are more recent.

“When the pandemic hit, we were down. You know, we were running on a skeleton crew because we couldn’t allow people in, so a lot of people had time to do something better and better themselves,” says Ankenbrand.

Originally open seven days a week, Gerst Haus has had to drop it to six, and they actually couldn’t open at all last Tuesday because of staffing issues.

The same issues have plagued Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse across the street.

Both restaurants have the same owner, and both have suffered.

“We’ve had to close down some days,” says Ankenbrand, “and it’s just been a real tough time keeping up.”

As it turns out, it’s not really an issue with the front-of-house staff.

Those are the people you see when you’re eating – your servers, bartenders, and hosts.

According to Ankenbrand, it’s actually a shortage of people who are willing to get behind the grill.

“I see it online. A place has to shut down for the day, and they’re like, ‘we need help,’ and everybody’s like, ‘well, I can be a server, I can be a bartender,’ but that’s not really the problem we have,” says Ankenbrand, “we need cooks.”

Even amongst the occasional shutdowns and suffering service, Ankenbrand says most customers have been gracious, they understand.

“A lot of people do understand it. They know one person can make or break the whole shift, you know?” says Ankenbrand, “a lot of people are pretty okay with it. Some people are not as nice about it, but, you know, that’s to be expected.”

Ankenbrand says he’s hopeful that they’ll get their hands on some more cooks that are willing to stay, but until then, they’ll keep doing what’s necessary to keep the place afloat, even if that means shutting their doors when they can’t offer adequate service.

