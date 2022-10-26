Clearing, cool and breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entire Tri-State received some much-needed rainfall yesterday with most locations picking up 0.5-0.75″ of rain. That rain has since moved out, but the clouds will hang around through this morning before giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

It is another breezy day across our region with winds from the northwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph possible. That flow of northerly air into the Tri-State means today is noticeably cooler, so make sure you grab a jacket on your way out the door! We are starting with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning, and we will only climb into the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Thursday and mid to upper 60s Friday.

Clouds will move in on Saturday as a low pressure system approaches our region from the southwest. Despite that, our temperatures will climb into the low 70s Saturday afternoon.

Scattered rain seems likely on Sunday as that low pressure system tracks straight through the Tri-State. Some of that rain will probably carry over into Halloween but will clear Monday night into Tuesday, so hopefully, it will move out in time for trick-or-treating.

