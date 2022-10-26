Cat illness temporarily closes River Kitty Cat Cafe’s lounge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Kitty Cat Café closed its cat lounge for the next two weeks.

That’s according to a post on the businesses Facebook page..

The post says there’s an illness in the lounge, and they’ll be monitoring those cats.

Officials say it’s a illness that’s only transmissible between cat, not between cats and humans.

You’ll still be able to visit the café.

They say the cat lounge will open Tuesday, November 8, if everyone stays healthy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.