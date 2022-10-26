Birthday Club
Cat illness temporarily closes River Kitty Cat Cafe’s lounge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Kitty Cat Café closed its cat lounge for the next two weeks.

That’s according to a post on the businesses Facebook page..

The post says there’s an illness in the lounge, and they’ll be monitoring those cats.

Officials say it’s a illness that’s only transmissible between cat, not between cats and humans.

You’ll still be able to visit the café.

They say the cat lounge will open Tuesday, November 8, if everyone stays healthy.

