Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Burn bans may persist despite rain

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Burn bans in effect for most of the Tri-State may not be lifted after Tuesday’s rain according to fire officals.

Scott Township Fire Chief Adam Farrar says dry conditions for months have made it difficult to get back to normal.

“This rain is great, but we really need to make sure that it’s enough to keep it from being dry tomorrow,” Farrar says.

He says something as simple as a windy day after the rain could maintain dry conditions, and a burn ban would still be necessary.

“We don’t do it to penalize anybody,” Farrar says. “I know it’s Halloween time, and there’s a lot of people that want to have bonfires and want to have those get-togethers. Our goal is not to restrict that. Our goal is to restrict the damage that can be caused by it.”

He says as the weather settles down, they’ll have to wait on some data.

“The National Weather Service takes it, and they look at the average rainfall and how much we should have gotten, and they look at the situation altogether,” says Farrar.

He says they get those results from the weather service each Thursday.

For an updated list of Indiana counties with burn bans go to in.gov/dhs.

Kentucky burn bans can be found on eec.ky.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Addison Edge is a permanent makeup artist in Evansville that performs paramedical tattooing
Permanent makeup artist helps breast cancer survivors regain confidence
DEA hosts Halloween event to help prevent drug use
DEA hosts Halloween event to help prevent drug use
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Evansville nurse urges women to get checked after her fight with breast cancer
Evansville nurse urges women to get checked after her fight with breast cancer