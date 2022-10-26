Burn bans may persist despite rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Burn bans in effect for most of the Tri-State may not be lifted after Tuesday’s rain according to fire officals.

Scott Township Fire Chief Adam Farrar says dry conditions for months have made it difficult to get back to normal.

“This rain is great, but we really need to make sure that it’s enough to keep it from being dry tomorrow,” Farrar says.

He says something as simple as a windy day after the rain could maintain dry conditions, and a burn ban would still be necessary.

“We don’t do it to penalize anybody,” Farrar says. “I know it’s Halloween time, and there’s a lot of people that want to have bonfires and want to have those get-togethers. Our goal is not to restrict that. Our goal is to restrict the damage that can be caused by it.”

He says as the weather settles down, they’ll have to wait on some data.

“The National Weather Service takes it, and they look at the average rainfall and how much we should have gotten, and they look at the situation altogether,” says Farrar.

He says they get those results from the weather service each Thursday.

For an updated list of Indiana counties with burn bans go to in.gov/dhs.

Kentucky burn bans can be found on eec.ky.gov.

