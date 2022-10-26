AES retiring coal Unit 2 in Petersburg next year

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - AES is moving forward with their plan to get out of the coal business and move to more renewable sources of energy.

In February, we reported they planned to stop using coal by 2025

They released a long slide show this week during a public advisory meeting that shows they will retire Unit 2 in Petersburg in 2023.

Unit 1 was recently retired.

Their plan shows Units 3 and 4 will be converted to natural gas by 2025.

The slideshow also shows they are moving forward with a solar project in Pike County. They expect it to be operation by summer of 2024.

