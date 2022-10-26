Birthday Club
AES retiring coal Unit 2 in Petersburg next year

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation)
Accelerating the future of energy, together.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - AES is moving forward with their plan to get out of the coal business and move to more renewable sources of energy.

[Previous story: Pike Co. business parent company getting out of coal industry]

In February, we reported they planned to stop using coal by 2025

They released a long slide show this week during a public advisory meeting that shows they will retire Unit 2 in Petersburg in 2023.

Unit 1 was recently retired.

Their plan shows Units 3 and 4 will be converted to natural gas by 2025.

[Previous story: New solar project planned for Petersburg]

The slideshow also shows they are moving forward with a solar project in Pike County. They expect it to be operation by summer of 2024.

