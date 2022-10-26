Birthday Club
47 different Tri-State organizations receive AED donations

47 different Tri-State organizations receive AED donations
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly 50 First Responders and community organizations received AEDs on Wednesday.

The HeartSaver Program, through the Deaconess Foundation and Deaconess Heart Hospital, presented 150 automated external defibrillators to 47 different organizations throughout the Tri-State.

According to officials, so far the program has donated 650 AEDs in 12 counties and officials say they have saved 11 lives.

”We’ve got sheriff’s deputies that have lifesaver awards they wear on their ribbons and we have deputies with multiple stars on their ribbon from AED saves,” says Noah Robinson, Lieutenant with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. “I mean that like literally wearing an indication you’ve saved someone’s life on your chest and that’s made possible through heart saver and the AED program.”

Henderson Police Department received the most AEDs at 34 and officers say this will help them place an AED in every vehicle.

