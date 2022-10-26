14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark.

Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk

She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter.

Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest and some of our toughest stories.

She’s also lead our Sunrise School Spirit program for the last several seasons.

All of us wish Shaelie and her husband, Marcus, all the best as they begin the journey of parenthood. Their little girl, Ruthie, is expected to arrive in December.

