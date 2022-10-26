Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark.

Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk

She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter.

Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest and some of our toughest stories.

She’s also lead our Sunrise School Spirit program for the last several seasons.

All of us wish Shaelie and her husband, Marcus, all the best as they begin the journey of parenthood. Their little girl, Ruthie, is expected to arrive in December.

Newscast Recording
Newscast Recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Cat illness temporarily closes River Kitty Cat Cafe’s lounge
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: US 41N down to one lane north of Patoka
Double rainbow Tuesday evening near the airport
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
Traffic Alert: US 41N down to one lane north of Patoka
Traffic Alert: US 41N down to one lane north of Patoka