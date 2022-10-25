Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI women’s soccer secures OVC Tournament berth

In its first year as a Division I program
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer celebrated senior day by winning its final home match of the season against Ohio Valley Conference rival Eastern Illinois to clinch a berth into the 2022 OVC Soccer Championship Tournament.

“That game in my mind was probably the most exciting game I’ve ever been involved in as a coach and that’s saying a lot,” head coach Eric Schoenstein said.

“I remember turning around and looking at Liz [Elizabeth Lippert], who was the assist to me, and I had tears in my eyes because I knew that the game was going to go well the rest of the time, I think we knew from there that we were going to get it,” senior midfielder Madison Crawford said.

“My class, the fifth years, the upperclassmen, we’ve definitely shown that perseverance pays off in the end, and hard work pays off,” senior midfielder Jill DiTusa said.

The tournament berth is the team’s first as a Division I program, and it follows two seasons in which they made it all the way to the GLVC championship match in Division II.

“They knew they had a tall order this year of going DI, finding out in February knowing they had to turn their season around in six months,” Schoenstein said. “Their work rate, their effort, has been tremendous. If I’ve ever had a team that deserved to make an OVC tournament especially it was this group.”

The women open up Tournament play Friday at 4 p.m. against Lindenwood in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

UE men's soccer hosting IU
UE men’s soccer welcomes Indiana for in-state clash on Tuesday night
Touchdown Live Nominees week 10
Touchdown Live Nominees week 10
UE soccer hosting IU
UE soccer hosting IU
USI women's soccer to OVC tournament
USI women's soccer to OVC tournament