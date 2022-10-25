USI women’s soccer secures OVC Tournament berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer celebrated senior day by winning its final home match of the season against Ohio Valley Conference rival Eastern Illinois to clinch a berth into the 2022 OVC Soccer Championship Tournament.

“That game in my mind was probably the most exciting game I’ve ever been involved in as a coach and that’s saying a lot,” head coach Eric Schoenstein said.

“I remember turning around and looking at Liz [Elizabeth Lippert], who was the assist to me, and I had tears in my eyes because I knew that the game was going to go well the rest of the time, I think we knew from there that we were going to get it,” senior midfielder Madison Crawford said.

“My class, the fifth years, the upperclassmen, we’ve definitely shown that perseverance pays off in the end, and hard work pays off,” senior midfielder Jill DiTusa said.

The tournament berth is the team’s first as a Division I program, and it follows two seasons in which they made it all the way to the GLVC championship match in Division II.

“They knew they had a tall order this year of going DI, finding out in February knowing they had to turn their season around in six months,” Schoenstein said. “Their work rate, their effort, has been tremendous. If I’ve ever had a team that deserved to make an OVC tournament especially it was this group.”

The women open up Tournament play Friday at 4 p.m. against Lindenwood in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

