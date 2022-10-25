Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but time is running out to cast your absentee ballot in the Tri-State.

This comes as early voting is underway at some Evansville libraries.

A Missouri community is mourning today after a deadly school shooting.

Authorities say the 19-year-old gunman killed two people before being shot by police in St. Louis.

$5,000. That’s how much you could get for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire.

