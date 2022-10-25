Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but time is running out to cast your absentee ballot in the Tri-State.

This comes as early voting is underway at some Evansville libraries.

A Missouri community is mourning today after a deadly school shooting.

Authorities say the 19-year-old gunman killed two people before being shot by police in St. Louis.

$5,000. That’s how much you could get for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Lofton's Law was presented on October 20.
Henderson family presents anti-hazing law to Kentucky legislature