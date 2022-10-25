State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana.

“This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt.

Avangard Innovative, a Texas-based company, chose Posey Co. as it’s next landing spot. The move will bring an estimated 200 jobs to the county.

“It will bring more tax money into the county that we’ll be able to use for further development,” said Posey Co. Commissioner President Bill Collins. “Hopefully [to] improve infrastructure so that we can attract more business.”

Richardt took the lead on the factory talks. She says the merge brings regionalism to the next level in southwest Indiana.

“Posey County will see new jobs and we will see business flourish,” Richardt said.

The new recycling plant will be built across from the Astrazeneca lab on Highway 62, just outside of Mount Vernon.

“Some people don’t realize is, what corporate neighbors can do for us, for our community,” said Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis.

Mayor Curtis hopes the move will attract people to the area.

“We wanna have more people, we’re trying to grow our population,” Mayor Curtis said. “Companies coming in, that’s one way of doing that.”

The factory has no set groundbreaking date, but officials say the company is eager to get going.

“We’re working on housing, we’re working on all the factors that have to come together for an opportunity like this to really come here and be successful,” Richardt said.

Officials did express concern over the scarce availability of housing in the county, but Mayor Curtis says there is a plan that’s been prepared to address the issue.

”We do not have enough work force housing, that’s just a given,” Mayor Curtis said. “That’s something we work on constantly. We are in the process of completing a comprehensive plan, and housing is one of the number one things in every area.”

There was no elaboration on the plan, but officials are hoping the attraction of new business to the area will peak interest among developers to bring more housing into the county.

