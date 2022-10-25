Traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Pratt Paper will be moving equipment to their new location on Kentucky 425.

They say the load will start Wednesday morning at Riverport. It’ll then go south on Kentucky 136 through the intersection with Highway 60, and then down Kentucky 425.

Officials say this move will take about three hours, and may slow traffic.

Law enforcement will be controlling traffic between 6 p.m. and noon.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the route Wednesday morning, and leave early to make sure you get where you are going on time.

