Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly.

Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.

The officers say they clocked them going more than 100 miles an hour before they crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Their charges include shoplifting and possession of meth, as well as wanton endangerment and fleeing from police.

