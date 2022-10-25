Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly.

Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.

The officers say they clocked them going more than 100 miles an hour before they crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Their charges include shoplifting and possession of meth, as well as wanton endangerment and fleeing from police.

