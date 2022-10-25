Seven Hills Road closing for patch work in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven Hills Road will be closed between Old Highway 57 and Volkman Road for patching, according to officials.

That closure is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible, and to be careful if driving through the area.

