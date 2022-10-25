Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Seven Hills Road closing for patch work in Evansville

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven Hills Road will be closed between Old Highway 57 and Volkman Road for patching, according to officials.

That closure is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible, and to be careful if driving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Oak Hill Road closing for road repair
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Road closure planned for SR 68 near Lynnville