Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Ascension Hospital held a workshop that focused on self-care Tuesday.

The workshop was presented in the hospital manor auditorium by The Center for Mind Body Medicine.

When it comes to managing stress and mental health, several presenters discussed being proactive rather than reactive.

Doctor Lindiwe Greenwood with The Center of Mind Body Medicine, says having a strategy in place will lessen stress.

”It’s really helping you to be able to stop and pause and say okay what is really going on here,” says Greenwood. “Let me understand the other side of what’s going, so I can come to this issue or problem that I’m having with a well thought out plan.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Tara Barney (EREP CEO) speaks at ribbon cutting ceremony in Mount Vernon, IN
State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.
‘Job Spark’ event aims to help students explore various careers
‘Job Spark’ event aims to help students explore various careers
‘Coat A Kid’ campaign is back
‘Coat-A-Kid’ campaign is back
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota