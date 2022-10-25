Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Ascension Hospital held a workshop that focused on self-care Tuesday.

The workshop was presented in the hospital manor auditorium by The Center for Mind Body Medicine.

When it comes to managing stress and mental health, several presenters discussed being proactive rather than reactive.

Doctor Lindiwe Greenwood with The Center of Mind Body Medicine, says having a strategy in place will lessen stress.

”It’s really helping you to be able to stop and pause and say okay what is really going on here,” says Greenwood. “Let me understand the other side of what’s going, so I can come to this issue or problem that I’m having with a well thought out plan.”

