Posey Co. Economic Development joining forces with Evansville Regional Economic Partnership

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) and Posey County Economic Development Partnership (PCEDP)are merging organizations.

“We’ve had much success working with Posey County this past year in attracting new business and advancing quality of life projects. We look forward to nurturing that relationship further as we take on the added economic development responsibilities, said Tara Barney, CEO of E-REP.

Officials say over the past year, E-REP helped secure City of Mt. Vernon incentives for redevelopment of the former K-Mart Building, transforming the space for CountryMark.

To protect the Mt. Vernon riverfront, they say E-REP secured $100,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and helped complete the City of Mt. Vernon’s comprehensive plan.

“We’re certain that aligning efforts and delivering economic development services under one unified organization, with one unified voice will elevate Posey County’s ability to attract business and talent, said Jim Alsop, president of PCEDP. I want to extend my appreciation to all of those who have volunteered and served with PCEDP. We are excited about the future opportunities for Posey County that connecting with E-REP can continue to provide.”

