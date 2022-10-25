Partnership bringing 10 new homes to Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says they are partnering with Habitat for Humanity and CrossRoads Missions to rebuild homes for those who survived the deadly December 10 tornadoes.

According to a press release, 10 of 21 homes are now under construction due to the partnership between the three organizations.

“It has been a great experience partnering with Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity and CrossRoads Missions to assist with the tornado recovery,” said Katina Hayden, Disaster Case Manager for Catholic Charities. “We pray the residents of the December tornado recover stronger than before.”

For those who are interested in learning how to get involved with tornado relief efforts with Catholic Charities, you can contact Hayden at 270-683-1545 or katina.hayden@pastoral.org.; Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity at 270-825-1539 or by visiting their website; or CossRoads Missions at 502-713-4859 or by visiting their website.

