Owensboro Health facilities requiring masks due to high COVID-19 transmission rates

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Owensboro Health facilities are requiring masks this week due to high COVID-19 community transmission rates.

According to a social media post, the requirement includes Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Officials say each Tuesday, Owensboro Health updates their masking requirements for each location using CDC guidelines.

They say those guidelines are based on county transmission levels.

To check your location’s masking status before visiting, go to the Owensboro Health website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

