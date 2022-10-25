Officials: Potential Weinbach Ave. explosion update coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on the Weinbach Avenue explosion could be announced soon.

On Tuesday, officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said they believe they are getting close to having an update on the tragedy.

It’s been 76 days since the explosion happened.

Officials say they are mostly waiting on lab results, such as, testing debris, insides of pipes and manufacturer tests on appliances that were in the home.

They say getting the results could take some time, but they are being thorough.

Since then, crews worked on getting the area cleared to what residents see today. Below is a picture before the wreckage was cleaned up and a picture of how it looks now.

