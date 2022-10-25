Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Oak Hill Road closing for road repair

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials.

That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area, and to be careful if you are driving through it.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Seven Hills Road closing for patch work in Evansville
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Road closure planned for SR 68 near Lynnville