Oak Hill Road closing for road repair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials.

That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area, and to be careful if you are driving through it.

