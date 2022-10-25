New course teaching kids to cook

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids are getting the opportunity to learn how to cook thanks to a partnership between Young and Established and Ivy Tech.

This seven-month course will train kids to use kitchen equipment and prepare food.

Every Monday, 25 Y&E students will be bussed to Ivy Tech to learn from a Chef, who has owned restaurants and worked at Victoria National.

While on the college campus, the kids will learn to be safe and comfortable in the kitchen.

Courtney Johnson, Executive Director of Young and Established, says cooking is an invaluable skill that should be taught at a young age.

”I learned at a young age, and I think it’s something you’ll forever use. I think getting our kids started will get them excited about cooking and being in the kitchen,” said Johnson.

“I’ll be able to cook for my friends, my family, anyone who is in need of food, but can’t afford it. I’ll be able to help them in need too. I feel like I’ll be able to help a lot of people once I learn this,” said Student Demetrius Smith

Young and Established plans to have more semesters of cooking classes. They are looking for organizations to help fund and sponsor.

