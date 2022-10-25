Birthday Club
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled.

Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman.

Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Conspiracy to Deal Narcotics.

She’s one of six people who were charged after authorities say Kamari got a hold of fentanyl pill last October.

They say she died, and another two other children had to be given Narcan.

Brandon Opperman, Jazmynn Brown, Allison Smithler, Arcinial Watt, and Amber Opperman were also arrested on various charges

As we reported, Brown and Watt’s cases have been moved to federal court.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, over $30,000, and a gun.

Sentencing for Opperman is set for Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Kamari Opperman
Kamari Opperman(Source: Makaylee Opperman)

