‘Job Spark’ event aims to help students explore various careers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the first day of Job Spark, a career exploration and connection event host by Junior Achievement.

Over 3,500 eighth graders registered for the event and over 70 industry partners set up booths for students to explore.

There were over 100 activities for the students to participate in like examining x rays, mining simulators, and even pizza box folding competitions.

All the events come with the hope that one of the careers may spark some interest.

“All of us kind of think it’s really important to expose kids to as many career opportunities as possible,” says Events and Marketing Manager of Jaswin, Tim Young. “Especially career opportunities that are available right here in our region.”

Event officials say there will be other sessions from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday

