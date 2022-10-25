Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Job Spark’ event aims to help students explore various careers

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the first day of Job Spark, a career exploration and connection event host by Junior Achievement.

Over 3,500 eighth graders registered for the event and over 70 industry partners set up booths for students to explore.

There were over 100 activities for the students to participate in like examining x rays, mining simulators, and even pizza box folding competitions.

All the events come with the hope that one of the careers may spark some interest.

“All of us kind of think it’s really important to expose kids to as many career opportunities as possible,” says Events and Marketing Manager of Jaswin, Tim Young. “Especially career opportunities that are available right here in our region.”

Event officials say there will be other sessions from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Tara Barney (EREP CEO) speaks at ribbon cutting ceremony in Mount Vernon, IN
State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.
‘Coat A Kid’ campaign is back
‘Coat-A-Kid’ campaign is back
Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension
Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension
Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota