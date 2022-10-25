Henderson family presents anti-hazing law to Kentucky legislature

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The family of Lofton Hazelwood presented a law to the Kentucky General Assembly that would make hazing a misdemeanor and felony.

Lofton Hazelwood died of apparent alcohol poisoning after a party at his University of Kentucky fraternity.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” his mother, Tracey Hazelwood. “It was a year last Tuesday.”

In the time since, Tracey has been grieving and taking a hard stance against hazing.

However, after his death, investigations from both the University’s Office of Student Conduct and Police Department determined that there was no evidence that he was forced to drink.

“They also said that he had 18 shots, so who’s counting and why?” she said about their findings.

Her proposed law has the support of local state representatives, and last Thursday, she personally introduced the legislation in Lexington.

“It kind of depends on where it gets in the pile for the January session,” Hazelwood said. “They told us that we would probably hopefully hear something in February or March and go back to the capital.”

This week, Rookie’s in Henderson is giving 15% of their profits to the family to support their other efforts.

They have a scholarship in Lofton’s honor, and they talk to local schools about staying safe.

“It’s not going to bring my son back,” Hazelwood said. “Our only hope is that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

She said she hopes her talks encourage kids to respond quickly if someone is unwell and the proposed law discourages hazing.

