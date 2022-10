Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.

They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.

The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Fire departments from our area include:

Dubois County:

Celestine Volunteer Fire Department - $3,250 for water handling

Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. - $4,850 for safety

Holland Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. - $2,054.50 for radios

Madison Twp. Volunteer Fire Department - $3,365 for water handling

Schnellville Firefighting Corporation - $4,800 for safety

St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. - $4,995 for safety

Gibson County:

Barton Twp Fire Territory - $5,000 for radios

Perry County:

Tell City Fire Department - $1,750 for safety

Pike County:

Jefferson Twp. Pike Co. Ind. Volunteer Fire Department - $5,000 for safety

Pike County:

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department - $5,000 for safety

Spencer County:

Chrisney Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. -$5,000 for safety

St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department - $5,000 for radios

Vanderburgh County:

McCutchanville Fire Department - $2,250 for radios

Scott Twp. Volunteer Fire - $5,000 for water handling

German Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. - $5,000 for radios

Warrick County:

Chandler Volunteer Fire Department - $5,000 for safety

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.