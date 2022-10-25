Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana say 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances on the Toyota property.

Toyota security approached Rich, asked him to empty his pockets and tole Rich that his backpack would be searched.

Officials say Rich told Toyota security that he’d done nothing wrong and began walking away.

They say security followed Rich as he walked through the factory and saw him hand $1,250 to his girlfriend.

Security told Rich if he was not going to comply with their investigation, he needed to turn over his Toyota badge.

Officials say Rich turned over his badge and left the factory into the parking lot. They say he then ran into nearby woods.

Toyota security tried to find him with a drone, but they were unsuccessful.

Toyota security searched the backpack that Rich left behind and say they found two baggies containing 237.9 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales.

At the time, officials say Rich was still on supervised release after being sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2011 for methamphetamine distribution in the Western District of Kentucky.

