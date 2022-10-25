Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Feds sentence man for selling meth inside Toyota

(WYMT)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana say 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances on the Toyota property.

Toyota security approached Rich, asked him to empty his pockets and tole Rich that his backpack would be searched.

Officials say Rich told Toyota security that he’d done nothing wrong and began walking away.

They say security followed Rich as he walked through the factory and saw him hand $1,250 to his girlfriend.

Security told Rich if he was not going to comply with their investigation, he needed to turn over his Toyota badge.

Officials say Rich turned over his badge and left the factory into the parking lot. They say he then ran into nearby woods.

Toyota security tried to find him with a drone, but they were unsuccessful.

Toyota security searched the backpack that Rich left behind and say they found two baggies containing 237.9 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales.

At the time, officials say Rich was still on supervised release after being sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2011 for methamphetamine distribution in the Western District of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership
Posey Co. Economic Development joining forces with Evansville Regional Economic Partnership
Makaylee Opperman
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
Weinbach Avenue explosion site cleared up
Officials: Potential Weinbach Ave. explosion update coming soon
Partnership bringing 10 new homes to Hopkins Co.