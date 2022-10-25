Feds sentence Evansville man for transmitting images of child sexual abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to distributing child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, officers learned that 28-year-old Joshua W. LaForrest was transmitting images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct through a social media account and his cell phone.

Officials say a search warrant was executed at LaForrest’s house on July 22, 2021. When interviewed by police, LaForrest admitted to posting videos containing child sexual abuse materials to social media back in Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2021.

According to a press release, police seized LaForrest’s cell phone and found evidence of the distributed images and videos.

Officials say the materials LaForrest transmitted and received included sexually explicit depictions of children under 12 years old.

