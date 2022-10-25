Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting is underway at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries.

Officials say five branches are participating. Those branches are Central, Red Bank, Oaklyn, North Park and McCoullough.

You can vote anytime between noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

On Friday, voting is open from noon to 5 p.m.

For those who can’t vote this week, you’ll still have the opportunity to do so next week.

The public libraries are not a polling place on Election Day.

