PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office say East State Road 66 near Best Chairs in Cannelton is closed while crews fight a structure fire.

It broke out around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area to give emergency personnel room to work.

Dispatchers tell us nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.