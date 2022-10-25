Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Comedian Leanne Morgan returning to Evansville

Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24
Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24(Old National Events Plaza)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24, 2023, with her new national tour, Just Getting Started.

Evansville is the seventh stop on the new tour. Her last stop in the River City was in December 2021.

Tickets start at $28.75 plus applicable fees and tax. They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Police say a dog was shot after it attacked two people on W. Iowa Street.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Rollover crash at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. in Vanderburgh Co.
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Candidates in Dubois Co. set to make introductions at Parklands
Slow traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Traffic expected as Pratt Paper moves equipment to new location
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines