Comedian Leanne Morgan returning to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24, 2023, with her new national tour, Just Getting Started.

Evansville is the seventh stop on the new tour. Her last stop in the River City was in December 2021.

Tickets start at $28.75 plus applicable fees and tax. They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

