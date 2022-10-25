Birthday Club
'Coat-A-Kid' campaign is back

By Jamee French
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -An annual Tri-State holiday tradition is back.

Don’s Claytons Coat-A-Kid drive kicked off Tuesday.

The yearly campaign runs from October through December and aims to collect gently used coats to give to children and teens across southwest Indiana counties.

Organizers from Don’s Claytons met with representatives from the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center, who help distribute the coats.

In 2021 the campaign collected over 3,500 coats and this year they’re expecting much more.

“You know this is amazing. We’ve already had people calling and asking about when the coats will arrive,” says Gina Gibson, CEO of Evansville Christian Life Center. “We had a school call and ask when the coats would arrive, so it is a big deal in our community. We’ve seen the need go higher since COVID.”

President of Don’s Claytons, Bryan Schmitt, says the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth grade children.

Coats can be donated at all Don’s Claytons locations and for the first time, a donation bin will be available at St. Vincent Hospital.

