VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say a car rolled over Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln.

Deputies say just one car was involved, but they didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during cleanup.

