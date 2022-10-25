Birthday Club
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found dead.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours, KCTV reported.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male in someone’s front yard. It appears that he was an Amazon driver.

At this point, Childers was told that there were two dogs at the scene who had been aggressive toward deputies and medical staff. The dogs had gone back inside the house.

Because the nature of the driver’s injuries, the sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm nor deny if the dogs caused the death of the driver. That being said, they did see a dog door with blood on it.

“I dispatched both dogs,” Childers ultimately stated.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time. The authorities are working to notify his family.

Wood Heights is just outside Excelsior Springs in Ray County, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

